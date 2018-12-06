BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) - Police are searching for an arsonist who tried to torch a Massachusetts mayor’s city-owned SUV.

State fire officials say someone set fire to the vehicle at Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s rental home in the city Friday night.

The Department of Fire Services says the fire in the 2015 Ford Explorer had self-extinguished and caused minor damage before it was discovered Saturday.

The Enterprise reports Carpenter was on a trip to Cape Verde at the time of the fire and returned on Wednesday.

He says he needs to find out more about what happened before commenting on the fire.

The State Fire Marshal says they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.