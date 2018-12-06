DENVER (AP) - Colorado prosecutors have charged a former police officer with sexually assaulting a woman while on duty.

According to court records, the woman told Denver police she was stranded on the night of Nov. 16 when Lakewood Police Officer Randall Butler offered to drive her closer to home.

The woman told police Butler stopped his patrol car in a parking lot then kissed, groped and sexually assaulted her. The woman told authorities she was afraid to resist an armed officer.

Jail records show Butler was arrested Wednesday and held without bond. It was not clear if he has an attorney.

The 37-year-old is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s office, Butler was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from the police department.





