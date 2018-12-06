TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A foundation that helps families of fallen first responders has donated $100,000 to the family of a deputy U.S. marshal who was shot and killed in Tucson.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Wednesday announced the donation to the family of Chase White to help pay off the family’s mortgage.

The foundation is asking people both locally and nationwide to donate the rest so the family can own their home outright by Christmas.

White, 41, was fatally shot last Thursday night while helping to serve a felony arrest warrant.

White had worked for the Marshals Service since 2015 and was also an Air Force reservist who had been scheduled to deploy just a few days after his death.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.