MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has been shot southeast of Atlanta.

Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland tells WSB-TV the wounded officer was being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after the Thursday morning shooting. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Henry County police were asking the public to avoid the area. They said in a tweet that the scene has been secured, and that there’s no risk to residents.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says Henry County police have requested that it investigate the shooting. She said GBI agents were responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

Henry County is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html





