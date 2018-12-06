State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is reportedly President Trump’s pick for next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Bloomberg News reported the expected choice Thursday evening, citing “three people familiar with the decision.”

According to Fox News, Mr. Trump will tweet the announcement Friday morning.

If nominated and confirmed, Ms. Nauert would succeed Nikki Haley as the U.S. representative to the world body when her resignation takes effect at year’s end.

Mr. Trump told The Washington Times in an interview last month that Ms. Nauert was “under strong consideration” for the post, but he was evaluating other candidates.

Some White House advisers were urging the president to consider another choice, believing that Ms. Nauert’s lack of diplomatic experience would make Senate confirmation difficult.

Before joining the Trump administration in April 2017, Ms. Nauert had no experience in foreign policy or diplomacy. Her career has mostly been as a journalist, working for Fox News and ABC, then returning to Fox to become a news presenter on “The Big Story” and “Fox and Friends.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.