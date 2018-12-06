Illegal immigration ticked up in November, but the number of those people traveling as families shattered records, Homeland Security reported Thursday, saying it’s proof that migrants have figured out how to game the flawed U.S. immigration system.

More than 25,000 people who came as part of families were snared by Border Patrol agents sneaking across the U.S.-Mexico line, and nearly 5,000 more were encountered at official border crossings where they demanded entry.

Nearly 5,300 more children traveling without parents were also caught jumping the border, the government said.

The 25,000 family “units,” as they’re called, are by far a record, far surpassing the heights of the Obama years.

“The November 2018 border numbers are the predictable result of a broken immigration system – including flawed judicial rulings — that usurps the will of the American people who have repeatedly demanded secure borders,” said Katie Waldman a spokeswoman for Homeland Security.

She pinned blame particularly on several rulings out of the federal 9th judicial circuit, which covers the country’s West Coast.

One judge last month blocked the president’s attempts to curtail bogus asylum claims, while another judge earlier this year maintained her policy requiring families to be quickly released from detention — creating the catch-and-release loophole many migrants are taking advantage of.





