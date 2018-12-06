ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four St. Louis police officers indicted last week for allegedly attacking an undercover colleague during a protest have entered not guilty pleas.

Officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta entered the pleas Friday in U.S. District Court. The next court appearance is expected in January.

The indictment announced Nov. 29 accused Boone, Hays and Myers of attacking the undercover officer during a Sept. 17, 2017 protest, not knowing he was an officer and believing he was a demonstrator. They’re also accused of trying to obstruct the investigation. Colletta is accused of lying to a federal grand jury.

The protest was among several after Jason Stockley, a white former officer, was acquitted of killing a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.





