A New Jersey pharmaceutical company recalled on Wednesday its infant ibuprofen for possibly having high concentrations of the drug.

Tris Pharma Inc. explained in a statement that it sold its lots of “Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension USP (NSAID)” to an unnamed customer, which then distributed them to other U.S. retailers. The medicine was sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar as store brands.

There is “a remote possibility” that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug may be “more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury,” the statement read.

“Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea. Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects,” it continued.

However, Tris Pharma has not received any reports of anyone impacted with the adverse side effects yet.





