LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas teacher has been charged with dealing methamphetamine in Oklahoma.

The Hutch Post reports that 37-year-old Melissa Abla and a man were arrested last month after law enforcement executed a search warrant at their home in Tyrone, Oklahoma. Abla taught at Seymour Rogers Middle School in Liberal. The school district didn’t immediately return a phone message.

She is charged in Oklahoma with five felonies and one misdemeanor. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Tyrone is about 10 miles (about 16 kilometers) southwest of Liberal.

