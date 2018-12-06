CANAAN, N.H. (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire man led officers on a 10-mile pursuit through several towns and later refused to leave his vehicle, leading to a lengthy standoff.

Eventually, a police chief spoke with 47-year-old Wayne Shambo, of Canaan. Shambo surrendered without incident Wednesday.

Police had an arrest warrant accusing Shambo of threatening to shoot officers as they attempted to serve him a protection order. They found him Wednesday in his vehicle in North Canaan, but he refused to stop.

They pursued him through Canaan, Hanover, and Lyme. A tire deflation device was used to stop him.

Shambo was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a police officer, driving under the influence, and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a number couldn’t be found for him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.