PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a New Jersey man fatally stabbed his former girlfriend after they argued inside her apartment.
Passaic County prosecutors say 37-year-old Eddie Smith, of Passaic, faces murder and weapons charges stemming from the death of Shatina Adamas. It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.
The 40-year-old Paterson woman was found stabbed multiple times inside her apartment around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
Prosecutors say Smith and Adams were previously in a dating relationship, but did not provide further details or say what the couple had been arguing about.
