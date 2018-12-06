BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A 64-year-old Connecticut man has been convicted of manslaughter for causing a horrific car crash that killed a 31-year-old father of three.

The Connecticut Post reports that David Henshaw was convicted Wednesday of second-degree manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle and reckless driving in the 2016 death of Felipe Soto.

Henshaw faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 30.

Soto’s vehicle was broadsided by Henshaw, who was driving at 117 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone in Bridgeport at the time.

Police say there were pieces of Soto’s body strewn around the crash area.

Henshaw wasn’t drunk and there were no mechanical issues with his car. He couldn’t recall anything about the crash, and couldn’t explain why he was traveling so fast.

