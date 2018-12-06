HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a man who has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide faces up to six years in prison for his role in a fatal crash in New Hampshire.

Twenty-five-year-old Manuel Aguilera was indicted on two felony counts of negligent homicide in 2017. The Caledonian-Record reports he announced his intention to plead guilty at the end of a felony settlement conference in Haverhill last month.

The plea was negotiated by the defense and involves a state prison term of three to six years.

Prosecutors say Aguilera, formerly of Lower Waterford, Vermont, was drugged behind the wheel on Dec. 20, 2016, when his car crossed the center line in Littleton and collided with a truck being driven by 43-year-old Loriston Shumway, who later died from his head injuries in the crash.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.