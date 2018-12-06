SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting around midnight Monday.

SeattlePI.com reports the man remained jailed Wednesday on $300,000 bail for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police were called about a shooting in the Pioneer Square neighborhood with reports that a man was on the ground and another man was rifling through his pockets.

Police say officers spotted a man matching witness descriptions walking away from the scene. Police say the man ran when contacted but police detained him nearby.

Officers performed CPR on the 37-year-old victim, who police say appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators say they recovered surveillance footage of the incident.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office declined to identify the victim.

___

Information from: Seattle Post-Intelligencer, http://www.seattlepi.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.