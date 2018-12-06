SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 28-year-old Springfield man has pleaded not guilty in a series of burglaries that he says he was too drunk to remember.

Authorities say Weston Reinke is suspected of burglarizing several businesses in east Springfield, using either a tire iron or crowbar to gain entrance. Guns, crystals, computers and a $1,000 gold coin were among the items taken.

Reinke lives in the neighborhood near where the burglaries occurred. He has been charged with four counts of felony burglary but police suspect him of several other break-ins this year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports court documents show Reinke told police he couldn’t remember the burglaries because he often would drink until he blacked out.

Reinke is being held on a $12,500 bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for Reinke.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.