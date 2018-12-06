CORDOVA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman charged with child abuse says her 4-month-son suffered third-degree burns while taking a bath.

News outlets report Memphis police were called to a children’s hospital Tuesday morning for a report of an infant suffering third-degree burns from his torso down. Police say the baby also was found to have other external and internal injuries.

The baby’s mother, 24-year-old Chantel Woodson, says the baby was scalded during a bath. She says she placed the baby in a sink, turned on the water and walked away. Then she heard the baby screaming and said she returned to find him burned.

The baby wasn’t brought to the hospital until the next day. Woodson has been charged with child abuse and neglect. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.





