TULARE, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman in central California after her twin 10-month-old sons were found drowned in a motel.

The Visalia Times Delta reports police arrested 37-year-old Heather Langdon Thursday after officers were called to the Virginia Motor Lodge Motel in Tulare for reports of two children drowning.

The boys were not breathing when officers arrived. They performed CPR and paramedics rushed them to a hospital, where they later died.

Tulare Police St. Jon Hamlin says the motel doesn’t have a pool but didn’t say where the children drowned.

He says detectives are working on determining what led to the drownings.

Hamlin says Langdon had been staying at local woman’s shelter but was asked to leave Wednesday night after causing a disturbance.

