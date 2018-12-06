DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man accused of killing his 13-year-old son is appearing in court for a two-week hearing to determine what evidence will be allowed at trial and where the trial will be held.

The Durango Herald reports Chief District Court Judge Jeffrey Wilson began hearing from the defense and prosecution this week on the hundreds of motions made in the case against Mark Redwine.

Redwine has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his son Dylan.

Dylan disappeared in November 2012 while visiting his father in Vallecito.

His remains were found at two separate sites in 2013 and 2015 near Redwine’s home in southwest Colorado.

A four-week trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 25.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.