GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused a North Carolina pastor of multiple child sex offenses which investigators say occurred on church grounds and at private residences.

News outlets report Gaston County police said 61-year-old Jerry Lewis Friday is charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery. Friday is also accused of giving pornography to a minor.

Gaston County Police Capt. Curtis Rosselle the incidents occurred over the last couple years and came to light after an accuser contacted police.

Friday is being held without bond in the Gaston County jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.





