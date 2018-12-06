SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) - A man who was a passenger in a car that fatally rammed a police officer in a Salt Lake City suburb has been charged with murder, burglary and other charges.

The charges were filed Thursday against the 43-year-old Jeffrey Don Black of Murray, Utah. He doesn’t have an attorney listed in online court records.

Black isn’t accused of directly causing the officer’s death, but under Utah law accomplices are considered equally responsible for fatalities during crimes, and Black was involved in the Nov. 24 burglary and subsequent chase.

The 31-year-old South Salt Lake officer David Romrell was killed in the incident. He is survived by his wife and their young son.

Officers fatally shot the vehicle’s driver, 31-year-old Felix Anthony Calata, after he was ordered to stop but instead accelerated and struck Romrell.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.