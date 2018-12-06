HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police say one 17-year-old was killed and another seriously injured in an apartment shooting in Connecticut.

Officers responded to the shooting in Hartford around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the two teens suffering gunshot wounds on the second floor of the building. Police say one of the teens had been shot four times.

Both teens were hospitalized, and one died later that night. The other 17-year-old remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Police say neither of the teens lived in the building.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be targeted, and there is no risk to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.