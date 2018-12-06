BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say they arrested a man in April related to the investigation into the death of a Michigan girl who went missing 45 years ago and was later found slain.

The Bay City Times reports police confirmed the arrest Wednesday but said the 62-year-old was later released without facing charges.

Jan Marie Rohrer disappeared Nov. 26, 1973, somewhere between her Bay City home and her school three blocks away. Nearly a year later, her remains were found in a ditch on the Crow Island Game Area in Saginaw County’s Zilwaukee Township.

State police Special 1st Lt. David Kaiser says investigators received new information a few months ago, but he declined to elaborate. He says police are working with Bay County prosecutors to “see if we can move the case forward.”

