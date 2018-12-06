DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police have announced an arrest in the September shooting death of a Des Moines man.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says 28-year-old Tyrone Hughes Jr. was arrested Tuesday in Chicago by Des Moines detectives and members of the Chicago Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Police say he’s been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 28-year-old Aaron Ross. Ross was found Sept. 30 with gunshot wounds near a white car.

Hughes is currently awaiting extradition in Chicago.





