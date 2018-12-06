FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A former Connecticut high school girls’ soccer coach charged with exposing himself in front of a 16-year-old girl told police it was an accident.

David Sharpe, of Fairfield, was charged Saturday with public indecency and second-degree breach of peace.

The New Haven Register reports that police say Sharpe drove up to the girl in Fairfield in October and exposed himself. He’s under investigation for a similar incident that occurred in Norwalk in September.

The 29-year-old Sharpe told investigators he’s been putting on weight so he drives with his jeans unbuttoned because they don’t fit. He says it’s “possible” he accidentally exposed himself.

He resigned from his coaching job at Staples High School in Westport after speaking to police.

He’s free on a promise to appear in court Dec. 13.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com





