CLAYTON, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have accused a Grammy Award-winning music teacher of using promises of a singing career to force a female student into sexual servitude.

Clayton police said in a news release Thursday 60-year-old Ivan Hampden Jr. was arrested at his home. He’s charged with sexual servitude and disseminating obscenity.

Investigators say Hampden tied up the woman in a back room of his music school and recorded various sex acts, then sent video recordings and images of the acts to the victim. Police said the victim told a family member who helped her come forward.

Hampden is jailed on a $200,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Hampden won his Grammy Awards in 2004 for his work on performances by Luther Vandross and Beyonce.





