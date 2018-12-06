ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Florida boy’s grandmother and aunt beat him, locked him in a box and chained him to a couch.

The Florida Times-Union reports 62-year-old Wanda Cunningham and 34-year-old Waniecia Cummings remained jailed Wednesday night on $500,000 bond each, a week after their arrests.

Orange Park police say the boy was treated in October for a severe injury to his genitals that he says he received jumping over a fence. But doctors in the Jacksonville suburb found other injuries, scars and burn marks and notified police.

The boy then told officers he had been beaten, locked in a box and room for days without food and chained to a coach.

It could not be determined late Wednesday if Cummings and Cunningham have attorneys.





