KENT, Wash. (AP) - Police say an officer shot a 33-year-old man in the Seattle suburb of Kent after they say he rammed police vehicles and attempted to flee arrest.

Kent Police say officers and detectives were conducting an investigation involving the man who they say had outstanding felony warrants including a Department of Corrections escape warrant.

Police say the suspect was found in a vehicle Thursday afternoon and that officers shot him twice after he resisted arrest.

Officers began efforts to stabilize the man until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.





