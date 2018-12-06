JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have filed multiple charges against a woman who they said tried to strangle her 6-year-old stepdaughter.

Local news outlets report the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the child had significant injuries from her attack on Nov. 27 and spent nine days in the hospital. She was released on Wednesday, and social service workers are handling custody arrangements for her.

The sheriff’s office said 38-year-old Shoshanna Scarlett-Booth was charged with felony child abuse causing serious physical injury and felony assault by strangulation.

After a search during booking, authorities filed multiple drug charges against Scarlett-Booth, including three felony counts of trafficking opium and/or heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Scarlett-Booth is jailed on a $132,000 secured bond. It couldn’t be determined if she has an attorney.





