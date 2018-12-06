NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey police officer has admitted he concealed the assault of a hospital patient by another officer.

Paterson Officer Roger Then pleaded guilty Thursday to misprision of felony for concealing the civil rights crime committed by his partner, Ruben McAusland. The 29-year-old Then faces up to three years in prison when he’s sentenced March 12.

Federal prosecutors have said Then and McAusland were involved in the separate assaults on March 5, noting that two videos captured some of the events that took place in the hospital. Authorities say the victim had multiple facial injuries, including an eye injury that required surgery.

McAusland has pleaded guilty to depriving the patient of his civil rights and an unrelated drug charge. He’s awaiting sentencing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.