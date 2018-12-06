SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Surprise police say a local man is accused of fatally shooting another man at a sports bar and restaurant.

Police say officers sent to the location Wednesday night found patrons physically restraining 28-year-old Troy Paille (PIE’-yay) while others provided first aid to the mortally wounded victim, a 27-year-old Surprise man whose identity wasn’t released.

Sgt. Tim Klarkowski says investigators learned that Paille and the victim were associates who had previous disputes in the past and that the shooting appeared to be what Klarkowski called “a targeted attack on the victim and an isolated incident.”

Klarkowski said Paille would be booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges and didn’t have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.