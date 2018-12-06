BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in an assault that happened after a concert at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and led to a person’s death.

News outlets report Biloxi police are searching for the two people after the Monday night assault.

Police say the victim was assaulted in the southwest end of the coliseum’s parking lot. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Performing that night was “97.9 CPR Rocks Presents Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin.” Five Finger Death Punch is a heavy metal band. 97.9 CPR Rocks is a radio station based in Gulfport.

Police released photos of the two people after reviewing surveillance video. They’re wanted for questioning in connection with the victim’s death.





