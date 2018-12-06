OGDEN, Utah (AP) - Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by an Ogden detective following a car chase.

Police say Ogden resident Anthony Ray Borden-Cortez allegedly pointed a realistic-looking BB gun at the officer Tuesday after he fled from police in a stolen vehicle and crashed.

Police say there is no video of the shooting because the detective who shot Borden-Cortez was not wearing a camera because he had changed protective vests.

Police were surveilling Borden-Cortez in an Ogden apartment as they investigated a string of armed robberies he was suspected to be involved in.

Ogden Deputy Police Chief Eric Young says that before Tuesday, police were given Borden-Cortez’s information and warned that he was armed, dangerous and “willing to shoot it out with officers.”

Young says Tuesday marked the third officer-involved shooting involving Ogden police in 25 days.





