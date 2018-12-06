ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California have killed a man they say shot at officers during a freeway chase.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says a Redding police officer spotted a stolen Honda Civic early Thursday morning, leading to a chase onto Interstate 5.

At one point, the car stopped and a woman got out before the chase resumed.

A tack strip punctured one tire and the Honda finally stopped on a freeway shoulder north of the town of Anderson.

Authorities say the driver got out and shot at two Redding officers who returned fire. The driver got back in the Honda and was later pronounced dead.

He’s identified as 42-year-old Benjamin Larson of Redding, who was wanted for parole violation and the June theft of a van containing 14 show dogs.





