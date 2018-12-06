HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a real estate agent was found dead of an apparent homicide inside a model home.
Citing an Anne Arundel County police release, news outlets report the body of 33-year-old Steven Bernard Wilson was found dead after “suffering from apparent trauma” Wednesday.
Police say Wilson was a sales and marketing representative who was working out of the model home. His body was sent to Baltimore for an autopsy.
A search of the model home and surrounding areas was conducted by air and K-9 units, and police say they identified multiple pieces of evidence throughout the night.
Police did not indicate whether they have identified a suspect.
