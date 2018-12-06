ST. LOUIS (AP) - The daughter of a black man fatally shot by a white St. Louis police officer will be paid an additional $500,000 to settle claims that attorneys for city and Missouri officials hid evidence in an earlier civil case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports attorneys for both sides filed a joint motion to approve the settlement Thursday. Officials agreed to later release a report that found “clear discovery violations” when evidence was not turned over to attorneys for Anthony Lamar Smith’s daughter.

Smith was killed by then-officer Jason Stockley after a 2011 police chase. Stockley was charged with first-degree murder in 2016 and acquitted in September 2017. The ruling set off weeks of protests in St. Louis.

The lawsuit on behalf of Smith’s daughter was initially settled in 2013 for $900,000.

