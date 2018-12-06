NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) - The adult son of a couple found fatally shot in their suburban Cleveland home has been indicted on aggravated murder charges.

Authorities say 44-year-old Michael Brewer, who also goes by Michael Lucak (loo-SAK’), was indicted Wednesday on burglary and theft charges.

Court records indicate he’s being represented by a public defender. A message seeking comment was left at that office.

Police in North Royalton found the bodies of Dennis and Helen Lucak on Nov. 11 after a relative became concerned when the couple didn’t show up at a church service.

Authorities say the Lucaks, both 72, had been shot multiple times and their bodies were inside a locked room.

Police say they found Brewer in a motel after they tracked cellphones taken from his parents’ home.





