MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Tennessee teenager has been charged with fatally shooting another player in a dice game.
The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 18-year-old Diedrich Coleman was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 30-year-old Rico Ross in June.
Authorities say Coleman left the dice game after he began losing money. Prosecutors say returned with an AR-15 rifle and began shooting, hitting Ross several times. Ross died at a hospital.
Coleman is being held on $1 million bond. It is not immediately clear who will be representing Coleman in Criminal Court. His attorney when his case was in the lower General Sessions Court declined comment.
