URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A federal judge has moved the trial of a man charged in the 2017 slaying of a University of Illinois scholar from China from Urbana to Peoria.

The News Gazette reports Peoria-based U.S. District Judge James Shadid this week approved a request from attorneys for Brendt Christensen to move the case, citing the convenience to parties in the case, more courthouse space and his ability to manage filings in the case.

Christensen is charged in the kidnapping and death of Yingying Zhang, who went missing on June 9, 2017. Her body hasn’t been found.

Government attorneys have said they plan to seek the death penalty because Christensen allegedly tortured Zhang before killing her.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin in April.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.