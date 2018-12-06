SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts turkey hunter who shot another hunter in the back after mistaking his decoy for a real turkey has been sentenced to six months’ probation.

The shooting occurred in South Hadley in May, and sent the victim to the hospital with 20 shotgun pellets in his back.

Masslive.com reports the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Environmental police did not release the names of either hunter.

The hunter who discharged the shotgun was charged with personal injury with a hunting weapon, failure to report a hunting injury and hunting without a shotgun safety sticker. He also lost all hunting privileges for five years.

