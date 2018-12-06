LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a 56-year-old school police sergeant has been arrested and accused of stealing property from a high school in Las Vegas.

Acting Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales said in a video statement that Robert John Griffin was arrested Wednesday and booked into county jail in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that items including camera equipment were believed to have been stolen during the weekend from West Career and Technical Academy.

Jail and court records show Griffin faces an initial court appearance on felony burglary and grand larceny charges.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Morales says Griffin is a 12-year police veteran. The Review-Journal says he’s been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.





