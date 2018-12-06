PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (AP) - A woman has been charged in an Alabama shooting that killed a pregnant woman’s unborn baby.

Al.com reports Pleasant Grove police Thursday announced the charge against 23-year-old Ebony Jemison. Police initially planned to charge her with murder, but amended the charge to manslaughter.

The shooting happened this week outside of a Dollar General. Twenty-seven-year-old Marshae Jones was five months pregnant and was shot in the stomach. She’s recovering. Her unborn baby didn’t survive.

Lt. Danny Reid says the fight stemmed from the unborn baby’s father. Reid says when a 5-month pregnant woman initiates a fight and attacks another person, he believes some responsibility lies with her regarding injury to the unborn child.

He says her involvement and culpability will be presented to a grand jury. It’s unclear if Jemison has a lawyer who could comment.





