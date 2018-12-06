ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from elderly patients suffering from dementia has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

State District Judge Charles W. Brown also on Wednesday ordered Leanne Bennett to pay $44,000 in restitution to the victims.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Bennett’s 11 felony convictions stem from thefts of more than $30,000 while she worked as an office manager at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque between 2012 and 2013.

According to the office, Bennett gained access to residents’ checking accounts, ATM accounts and debit cards, and wrote checks to herself and made cash withdrawals from victims’ accounts.





