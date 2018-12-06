CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A 21-year-old Wyoming man could spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping a 95-year-old Casper woman, putting her in the trunk of her car, stealing the vehicle, leading police on a pursuit and failing to tell arresting officers she was in the trunk.

The woman had been bound and in the trunk for about six hours before Kyle McCabe Martin of Riverton asked someone to tell police the woman was in the car, which had been impounded.

The victim was hospitalized for several weeks.

KTWO-TV reports the woman’s granddaughter testified the March ordeal has left her once independent grandmother depressed, confused, traumatized by nightmares and barely self-sufficient.

Prosecutors said an investigation determined Martin targeted the victim.

District Judge Catherine Wilking sentenced McCabe Thursday to 75 years to life for aggravated kidnapping.





