WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after two men were found dead after a fiery wreck near Wichita.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened Wednesday night when the driver of a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says in a report that both vehicles became “engulfed in flames.” Two men - Darold Hale and Colleen Hale - were found dead outside the pickup truck.
Lt. Timothy Myers says it isn’t clear which man was driving. Their causes of death are under investigation.
Myers says the driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries and didn’t want treatment.
