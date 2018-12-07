SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A San Antonio man must serve seven years in federal prison for his role in the 2017 shooting and robbery of a South Texas mail carrier.

Piper Lee was sentenced Thursday in San Antonio over the attack on a Spring Branch mail carrier and theft of her personal truck. The 42-year-old Lee in July pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail and aiding and abetting the assault of a federal officer.

Prosecutors say Bradley Ahearn was the gunman. Ahearn and Sarah Richford both received 20-year prison terms after pleading guilty to carjacking and robbery-related counts.

The victim was shot in both legs during the February 2017 attack.

Investigators say the suspects were arrested in San Antonio after Ahearn shot at pursuing officers. Stolen mail was recovered at a motel.





