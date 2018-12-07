DENVER (AP) - A list of Jesuits found to have credible allegations of sexual abuse made against them includes 13 priests who worked in Colorado, two of whom also worked in Wyoming.

Eight of the priests included on the list released by the Catholic order’s U.S. Central and Southern Province Friday worked at Regis High School, once located in Denver but now in Aurora. Two also served at St. Stephen’s Mission on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation.

The priests had a number of assignments and the list doesn’t specify where the alleged abuse happened. However in a letter to the Regis High School community, president David Card said two had allegations related to students at the school.

Seven of the priests have died. The others have either left the order or been removed from ministry.





