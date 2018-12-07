NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have seized nearly $546,000 worth of cocaine that a woman tried to smuggle into the United States in her vehicle.

The agency said Friday that the bust took place the day before at Arizona’s Port of Nogales.

A police dog trained to detect narcotics found nearly 23 pounds (10.43 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside the dashboard of the woman’s SUV during an inspection at the border. Authorities arrested the 35-year-old woman from Hermosillo, Mexico.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.