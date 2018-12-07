PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office says it has obtained a $195,761 judgment against a landscaper who provided little or no work to homeowners who gave him tens of thousands of dollars.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday the judgment was the result of a consumer lawsuit filed in June against landscaper Brent Ford.

The court ruling on the case found that Ford had collected about $90,000 from consumers for landscaping services he did not deliver.

The judgment includes restitution to the homeowners, plus $100,000 in civil penalties and $6,000 in attorneys’ fees and related costs. Ford is now banned from providing landscaping services in Arizona.





