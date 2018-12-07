PHOENIX (AP) - A court spokesman says a Chandler man accused in a fatal hit-and-run accident last year has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Bryan Bouchard of the Superior Court of Arizona says Judge Ronda Fisk issued the sentence on Friday for 29-year-old Kinton Robert Bruce.

A woman in her mid-50s was killed in the May 2017 crash.

Police at that time said they arrested Bruce on suspicion of driving under the influence after he ran a red light and caused a multiple-vehicle crash in the suburb south of Phoenix.

Officers said Bruce’s vehicle rolled several times and he ran off before being arrested about a mile away. They gave him a field sobriety test after taking him into custody.





