BARTLETT, Ill. (AP) - Two men have been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated street racing in a crash that killed two other men northwest of Chicago.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office says Friday that 23-year-old Uriel Zenteno of West Chicago and 20-year-old Jordan Gant of Bolingbrook appeared Thursday in bond court.

A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Chris Arbeen was struck head-on on Sept. 25 in Bartlett by another vehicle. Arbeen was killed as was 23-year-old Miguel Flores who was a passenger in Zenteno’s vehicle.

Authorities estimate that Zenteno’s vehicle was traveling 84 mph (135 kph) at the time of the crash. Zenteno and Gant were driving separate vehicles. Gant’s vehicle was believed to be traveling more than 90 mph (144 kph)

Zenteno and Gant face Dec. 11 court appearances.





